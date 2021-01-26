STMicroelectronics (STM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STM opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

