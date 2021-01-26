RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $819.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

