Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Banco Sabadell raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 434,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.