UBS Group Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 267,549 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

