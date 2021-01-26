American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.47.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 267,549 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

