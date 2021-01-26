KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get KDDI alerts:

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.