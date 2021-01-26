KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.
OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.42.
About KDDI
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.
