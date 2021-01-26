Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $95.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.