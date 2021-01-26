CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 951,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 580,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 547.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

