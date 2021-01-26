Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 471,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 127,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

