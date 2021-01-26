Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.76

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $10.79. Tidewater shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 111,791 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $432.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

