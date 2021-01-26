Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.98

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $13.46. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 118,712 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

