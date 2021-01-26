Financial Comparison: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) vs. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Yatra Online alerts:

This table compares Yatra Online and ModivCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $96.29 million 1.30 -$11.06 million N/A N/A ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.57 $970,000.00 $1.65 101.50

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Yatra Online.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yatra Online and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatra Online presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than ModivCare.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -10.27% -51.54% -9.47% ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

Risk & Volatility

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ModivCare beats Yatra Online on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2020, it served approximately 11.1 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.