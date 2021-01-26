Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.30 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 563,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,911,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

