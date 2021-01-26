Chubb (CB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CB stock opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

