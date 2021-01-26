Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

NYSE CVX opened at $90.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

