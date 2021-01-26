Brokers Issue Forecasts for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $9.29 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

