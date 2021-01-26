Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

