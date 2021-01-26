Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth $58,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

