Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPSEY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

