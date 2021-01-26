HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

