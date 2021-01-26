Alliance Global Partners Increases Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Price Target to $7.50

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENGMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of ENGMF stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

