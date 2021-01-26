EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CYPXF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. EQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.
EQ Company Profile
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.