EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CYPXF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. EQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

