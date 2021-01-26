Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

