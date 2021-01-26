Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

