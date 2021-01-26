HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $147.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOCPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. HOYA has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.67.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

