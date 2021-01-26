International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

