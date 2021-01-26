Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

NYSE CPT opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

