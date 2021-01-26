1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.26 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $520,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,676.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,343 over the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.