EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.70.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,808,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,260,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.