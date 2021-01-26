Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.98.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $880.80 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $733.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

