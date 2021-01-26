Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce sales of $513.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.90 million and the highest is $531.46 million. Etsy reported sales of $270.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 90.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after buying an additional 188,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $208.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

