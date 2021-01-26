Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

TCBI stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

