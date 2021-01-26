Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report sales of $400,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTX opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.