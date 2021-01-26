Oppenheimer Comments on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $18.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 77.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 49,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

