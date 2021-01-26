Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $87.00 on Monday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

