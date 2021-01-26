L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Shares Up 7.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

L’Occitane International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.