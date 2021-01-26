Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86. 1,339,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,220,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40. The company has a market cap of C$191.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 252,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$229,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$910,000.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

