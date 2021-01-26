Tritax EuroBox plc (EBOX.L) (LON:EBOX) Shares Up 1.4%

Tritax EuroBox plc (EBOX.L) (LON:EBOX)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 108.66 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42). 522,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 788,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Tritax EuroBox floated on the London Stock Exchange in July 2018. We invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes, across Continental Europe. We focus on key logistics hubs, which are close to major population centres in Europe's most-established logistics markets and have good availability of labour.

