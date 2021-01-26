Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEGPF opened at $1.53 on Friday. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $926.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

