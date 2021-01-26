Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
SYAAF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Syrah Resources has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.10.
About Syrah Resources
