Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SYAAF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Syrah Resources has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

