SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SOBKY opened at $12.94 on Friday. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

