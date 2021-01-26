ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBSFY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.57%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.