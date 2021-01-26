Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Alstom has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

