Bank of America Trims TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$63.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Bank of America to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRP. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.35.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$56.09 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The firm has a market cap of C$52.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.24%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

