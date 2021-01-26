TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.35.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$56.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.24%.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Insiders have purchased 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

