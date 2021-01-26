Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$3.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.41.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

TSE BIR opened at C$2.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.