HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

HLS opened at C$18.01 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$571.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.05%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

