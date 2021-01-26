Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Western Union Call Options (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 21,581 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,571% compared to the average daily volume of 808 call options.

NYSE:WU opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,788 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $28,074,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in The Western Union by 78.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,766,000 after buying an additional 1,060,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 675,956 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Western Union by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 574,920 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

