Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report $420,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

OTIC stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

