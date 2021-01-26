Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

